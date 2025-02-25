Oklahoma Inmate Wins New Trial as Supreme Court Overturns Conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled decisively in favor of Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma death row inmate, granting him a new trial after overturning his previous conviction for a 1997 murder-for-hire scheme. The high court's decision reflects concerns over prosecutors' failure to disclose critical evidence that could have aided Glossip's defense.

The ruling reverses a lower court's decision, allowing Glossip's execution to proceed despite claims that pivotal exculpatory evidence was omitted. The controversy surrounding the case intensified after the state's attorney general, Gentner Drummond, joined Glossip's appeal, challenging the prosecutors' integrity and endorsing a reevaluation of the trial process.

Central to Glossip's conviction was the testimony of Justin Sneed, the confessed murderer of Barry Van Treese. However, new evidence revealing Sneed's psychiatric treatment and flawed testimony has cast doubt on his credibility. The Supreme Court intervened, halting execution processes while the appeal unfolded, underscoring the complexities of the criminal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)