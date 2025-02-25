Mexico's Last-Minute Trade Talks with U.S.

Mexico is actively engaging in discussions with the United States government concerning trade policy, as time ticks down on a deadline to avert tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods. The talks were confirmed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday.

President Sheinbaum expressed optimism about reaching an agreement to forestall a potential trade war with its biggest trading partner, the U.S., even amidst declarations from President Donald Trump on Monday indicating that the tariffs were scheduled. Meanwhile, Mexico has prepared contingency plans including retaliatory tariffs if the U.S. proceeds with its threat.

Sheinbaum emphasized the urgency of finalizing the deal within the week, stating, "This deal has to be finalized this week. We're expecting to reach a deal with the United States." Mexico's economy is heavily dependent on trade with the U.S., sending approximately 80% of its exports northward.

