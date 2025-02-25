Left Menu

Mexico's Last-Minute Trade Talks with U.S.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is in discussions with the U.S. regarding trade policy ahead of a crucial deadline to avoid tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods. Despite threats from President Trump, Mexico aims to secure a deal this week to prevent a potential trade dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:40 IST
Mexico is actively engaging in discussions with the United States government concerning trade policy, as time ticks down on a deadline to avert tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods. The talks were confirmed by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday.

President Sheinbaum expressed optimism about reaching an agreement to forestall a potential trade war with its biggest trading partner, the U.S., even amidst declarations from President Donald Trump on Monday indicating that the tariffs were scheduled. Meanwhile, Mexico has prepared contingency plans including retaliatory tariffs if the U.S. proceeds with its threat.

Sheinbaum emphasized the urgency of finalizing the deal within the week, stating, "This deal has to be finalized this week. We're expecting to reach a deal with the United States." Mexico's economy is heavily dependent on trade with the U.S., sending approximately 80% of its exports northward.

