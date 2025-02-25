Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants New Trial to Oklahoma Inmate Glossip

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, granting a new trial due to evidence potentially withheld by prosecutors. The decision highlighted controversies surrounding Glossip's conviction, involving testimony from a drug-addicted witness and support from Oklahoma's attorney general for Glossip's appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:54 IST
In a pivotal decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Richard Glossip, an Oklahoma death row inmate, will be granted a new trial. The court's 5-3 decision reversed a lower court's ruling, following revelations that prosecutors may have withheld evidence crucial to Glossip's defense in a 1997 murder-for-hire case.

The ruling saw Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joining forces with the court's liberal justices, determining that new information revealed by the Oklahoma attorney general could have influenced the outcome of Glossip's trial. The state attorney general, Gentner Drummond, supported Glossip's appeal, highlighting concerns over the integrity of the prosecution's key witness.

Glossip, convicted of commissioning the murder of Barry Van Treese, argued that maintenance worker Justin Sneed's testimony was unreliable. Sneed, who confessed to the murder, struck a deal for a lighter sentence by implicating Glossip. Claims of withheld evidence, including Sneed's mental health issues, raised doubts about the fairness of the original trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

