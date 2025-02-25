Tragic End in Nand Nagri: Husband Confesses to Murdering Wife

A domestic tragedy unfolded in Nand Nagri when a 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his 20-year-old wife over suspicions of infidelity, ultimately surrendering at the local police station.

The suspect, Aman, reported the crime at Harsh Vihar police station. Police promptly took him into custody and secured the crime scene. Forensic teams conducted a thorough investigation before the victim's body was transferred to GTB Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Authorities disclosed that the couple had been married for less than a year and were known for frequent disputes. On the day of the incident, an argument spiraled out of control, culminating in the fatal act. A formal investigation has been launched, and further developments are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)