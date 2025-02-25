Left Menu

Tragic End in Nand Nagri: Husband Confesses to Murdering Wife

A 24-year-old man from Nand Nagri allegedly killed his wife over suspected infidelity and surrendered to the police. The couple, married in November 2023, often argued. A domestic dispute escalated, leading to tragedy. The police have registered a case, and investigations are in progress.

A domestic tragedy unfolded in Nand Nagri when a 24-year-old man allegedly strangled his 20-year-old wife over suspicions of infidelity, ultimately surrendering at the local police station.

The suspect, Aman, reported the crime at Harsh Vihar police station. Police promptly took him into custody and secured the crime scene. Forensic teams conducted a thorough investigation before the victim's body was transferred to GTB Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Authorities disclosed that the couple had been married for less than a year and were known for frequent disputes. On the day of the incident, an argument spiraled out of control, culminating in the fatal act. A formal investigation has been launched, and further developments are anticipated.

