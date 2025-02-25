Supreme Court Overturns Glossip Conviction Amid Misconduct Allegations

The U.S. Supreme Court has nullified Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip's conviction, providing him a new trial. The court identified prosecutorial misconduct as the basis for its decision, ruling 5-3 that false testimony had not been corrected by prosecutors, thus violating Glossip's constitutional rights.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor penned the majority opinion, which was backed by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, alongside three liberal justices. This decision reverses a previous ruling that upheld Glossip's conviction, spotlighting allegations that prosecutors withheld critical defense evidence and permitted witness perjury.

Glossip, who has consistently asserted his innocence, will now receive a trial he argues has long been unjustly denied. Evidence from an independent investigation supported by the state's Attorney General revealed significant prosecutorial oversights, prompting this pivotal Supreme Court intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)