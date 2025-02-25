Left Menu

Lawyers Strike: Judicial Work Halted Over Proposed Bill and Judge Shortage

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench operations were disrupted as lawyers protested against the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill and a shortage of judges. The Oudh and Central Bar Associations led the abstention from judicial work, highlighting concerns over slow judicial rotations and case listings.

  • Country:
  • India

Lawyers at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court and its subordinate courts halted operations on Tuesday. The protest, led by the Oudh Bar Association and other local bar groups, was sparked by opposition to the proposed Advocates (Amendment) Bill and other pressing issues.

At a meeting chaired by OBA President RD Shashi, the decision was made to abstain from work. The protest not only targeted the proposed bill but also addressed grievances about the high court's judge shortage and inefficient jurisdiction rotations, which complicate case listings.

Central Bar Association General Secretary Amresh Pal Singh announced their participation in the strike as a gesture of solidarity with the UP Bar Council. The collective action highlights mounting legal community frustrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

