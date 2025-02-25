Unbearable Conditions: Aid Efforts Halt in Famine-Stricken Zamzam

The security situation around Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur has become dire, as aid workers report unbearable conditions due to escalating conflict. All roads to the camp are blocked, severely hampering relief efforts.

Doctors Without Borders, known as Médecins Sans Frontières, has halted its activities in the camp for safety reasons amid intensified clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces. The internal conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in over 20,000 deaths and displaced millions.

MSF has expressed its inability to operate under such high-risk conditions, though it plans to resume efforts when feasible. The suspension leaves one of the few remaining support channels for Zamzam's 500,000 inhabitants cut off, exacerbating the already desperate situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)