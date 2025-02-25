Left Menu

Shockwaves in Venjaramoodu: A Community Grapples with Tragedy

A horrific mass murder allegedly committed by a 23-year-old man, Afan, in Venjaramoodu sent shockwaves through the community. The suspect is accused of killing six family members, stirred emotions, and left relatives and neighbors in disbelief. Drugs and financial troubles are suspected to play a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-02-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:11 IST
Shockwaves in Venjaramoodu: A Community Grapples with Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking mass murder in Venjaramoodu has left a community in mourning as a 23-year-old man, Afan, allegedly killed six of his family members. The tragic incident reportedly involved the use of a hammer, and drugs may have been a contributing factor, according to police reports.

The victims included Afan's grandmother, uncle, aunt, his purported lover, and most heart-wrenchingly, his 13-year-old brother. The accused reportedly confessed to the murders at the Venjaramoodu police station, but not before emotions boiled over at public viewings where relatives paid their final respects.

While theories about financial instability as a motive emerge, locals remain stunned. Descriptions of Afan paint him as a mild-mannered and caring individual, leaving friends struggling to reconcile this with his alleged crimes. The investigation is ongoing, with police still piecing together the exact timeline and motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025