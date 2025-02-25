Shockwaves in Venjaramoodu: A Community Grapples with Tragedy

A shocking mass murder in Venjaramoodu has left a community in mourning as a 23-year-old man, Afan, allegedly killed six of his family members. The tragic incident reportedly involved the use of a hammer, and drugs may have been a contributing factor, according to police reports.

The victims included Afan's grandmother, uncle, aunt, his purported lover, and most heart-wrenchingly, his 13-year-old brother. The accused reportedly confessed to the murders at the Venjaramoodu police station, but not before emotions boiled over at public viewings where relatives paid their final respects.

While theories about financial instability as a motive emerge, locals remain stunned. Descriptions of Afan paint him as a mild-mannered and caring individual, leaving friends struggling to reconcile this with his alleged crimes. The investigation is ongoing, with police still piecing together the exact timeline and motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)