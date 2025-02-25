Grim Discovery at Ahiritola Ghat: Family Ties Turn Fatal

In a shocking turn of events, a woman and her daughter from Madhyamgram, West Bengal, were apprehended by locals on Tuesday while attempting to dispose of a suitcase containing human remains into the Hooghly River. The deceased, identified as Sumita Ghosh, was a visiting relative from Assam.

Witnesses who caught the pair in the act stated the women initially claimed the suitcase held a dead dog, but authorities subsequently discovered it contained human body parts. The North Port Police Station has taken the women into custody, and an investigation is underway to unravel the motive behind this gruesome murder.

While police officials speculate that the motive could be linked to property and jewellery disputes, further evidence—including CCTV footage and post-mortem results—is needed to clarify the circumstances. The case, currently under the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police, is poised to be transferred to the Barasat District for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)