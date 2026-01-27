Unmasking the Cyber Fraud: Kolkata Police Nab Pune Suspect in Hotel Booking Scam

In a breakthrough operation, Kolkata Police have apprehended a suspect linked to an extensive online hotel booking scam. The accused, identified as 41-year-old Huzaifa Shabbir Darbar, was taken into custody in Pune following a coordinated raid by Kolkata and local police.

Authorities revealed that Darbar and his network orchestrated mass deception through fraudulent hotel booking websites, swindling victims of Rs 13.6 lakh. Victims believed they were reserving rooms with reputable establishments, only to find out later that their transactions were bogus.

A case was initiated in July, and investigations revealed the sophisticated methods used, including overseas-hosted websites and misleading payment requests. Following meticulous tracking, investigators traced the scam back to Darbar leading to his arrest and seizure of digital evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)