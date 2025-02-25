Left Menu

Ordeal of Israeli Woman Captured by Hamas Echoes at UN

An Israeli woman named Noa Argamani spoke to the UN Security Council about her captivity by Hamas militants, recounting her harrowing experience and urging for an ongoing ceasefire in Gaza. Her testimony was part of discussions on the volatile situation, including the need for Hamas's removal from power.

Noa Argamani, an Israeli woman kidnapped by Hamas militants, delivered an emotional testimony at the United Nations Security Council meeting on Tuesday, recounting her ordeal and advocating for a sustained ceasefire.

Argamani, who was rescued last year, shares a tragic story of capture and loss as her partner remains in Hamas's captivity, pending the next stage of a ceasefire deal. The initial phase of the deal has seen hostages exchanged for Palestinian detainees, with the current ceasefire set to conclude on Saturday.

Amidst the negotiations, concerns remain as Hamas continues to hold dozens of hostages. Daniel Levy, a think tank president, addressed the need to address the structural violence and occupation issues to achieve lasting peace and Hamas's eventual dissolution.

