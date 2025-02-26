Left Menu

University Vice Chancellor Defrauded by Cybercriminal Posing as ED Officer

Berhampur University's Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash was deceived by a cybercriminal who pretended to be an ED officer and claimed she was under 'digital arrest.' The fraudster demanded and received Rs 14 lakh. A police investigation is underway following Dash's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A cybercriminal posing as an ED officer has allegedly defrauded Berhampur University Vice Chancellor Geetanjali Dash out of Rs 14 lakh, police reported.

On February 12, Dash received a call from someone who claimed she was implicated in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case and demanded the money to 'release' her.

A police case was lodged on February 24, following which the Berhampur SP announced that the case would be investigated to bring the fraudsters to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

