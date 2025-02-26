Cracking Down on 'Digital Arrest': The New Age Cyber Fraud

A shocking cyber-crime operation known as 'digital arrest' has been exposed following the arrest of three suspects on Tuesday. The individuals reportedly extorted money by posing as law enforcement officials and threatening victims with arrest.

Inspector Ranjit Singh of the Cyber Crime Police Station revealed that the fraud came to light after a woman filed a complaint, stating she lost Rs 84 lakh through this deception. The 'digital arrest' scam involves video calls where the perpetrators pretend to be CBI or customs officers claiming to have intercepted international parcels of banned drugs.

The investigation led to the arrest of Ram Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Narendra Singh Chauhan, with Kumar being a bank employee. Police sources confirm their involvement in multiple fraud cases, linking them to a previous arrest of an accomplice in July last year. The case continues to unfold as authorities delve deeper into the network.

