U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Geopolitical Shift?
The U.S. and Ukraine have agreed on a draft minerals deal crucial to U.S. support for Ukraine as Trump seeks to end the war with Russia. The deal involves future weapon shipments and could involve U.S. concessions, raising security concerns. Zelenskiy may visit Washington to finalize the deal.
The United States and Ukraine have reportedly reached terms for a draft minerals agreement pivotal to securing U.S. support for Kyiv. President Donald Trump is eager to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia, despite the potential for far-reaching U.S. concessions that may impact European security.
Sources indicate that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy might visit Washington to sign the agreement by week's end, following a tense exchange between the leaders. Trump's demand for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine clashes with Moscow's firm opposition to NATO troop deployments.
The deal could unlock vast Ukrainian mineral resources for the U.S., with Trump seeking to recoup costs of past military aid. Discussions continue over future weapon shipments, and Zelenskiy's visit may include meetings with lawmakers, though the schedule remains fluid.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid
Trump Triggers Trade Turmoil with Steel and Aluminum Tariffs
Court Extends Block on Trump's Federal Employee Buyout Plan
Trump's Team Gears Up for Crucial Talks with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference
Trump Weighs Tariff Exemption for Australian Steel and Aluminium