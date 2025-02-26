U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Geopolitical Shift?

The United States and Ukraine have reportedly reached terms for a draft minerals agreement pivotal to securing U.S. support for Kyiv. President Donald Trump is eager to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia, despite the potential for far-reaching U.S. concessions that may impact European security.

Sources indicate that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy might visit Washington to sign the agreement by week's end, following a tense exchange between the leaders. Trump's demand for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine clashes with Moscow's firm opposition to NATO troop deployments.

The deal could unlock vast Ukrainian mineral resources for the U.S., with Trump seeking to recoup costs of past military aid. Discussions continue over future weapon shipments, and Zelenskiy's visit may include meetings with lawmakers, though the schedule remains fluid.

