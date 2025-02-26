Left Menu

U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Geopolitical Shift?

The U.S. and Ukraine have agreed on a draft minerals deal crucial to U.S. support for Ukraine as Trump seeks to end the war with Russia. The deal involves future weapon shipments and could involve U.S. concessions, raising security concerns. Zelenskiy may visit Washington to finalize the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:12 IST
U.S.-Ukraine Minerals Deal: A Geopolitical Shift?

The United States and Ukraine have reportedly reached terms for a draft minerals agreement pivotal to securing U.S. support for Kyiv. President Donald Trump is eager to conclude the ongoing conflict with Russia, despite the potential for far-reaching U.S. concessions that may impact European security.

Sources indicate that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy might visit Washington to sign the agreement by week's end, following a tense exchange between the leaders. Trump's demand for peacekeeping forces in Ukraine clashes with Moscow's firm opposition to NATO troop deployments.

The deal could unlock vast Ukrainian mineral resources for the U.S., with Trump seeking to recoup costs of past military aid. Discussions continue over future weapon shipments, and Zelenskiy's visit may include meetings with lawmakers, though the schedule remains fluid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025