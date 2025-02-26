Crisis Averted: Hamas' Strategic Agreement Over Hostage Release

Hamas announced on Tuesday that a pivotal agreement was reached during their Cairo visit to resolve the delay in releasing Palestinian prisoners. This solution involves the simultaneous exchange of prisoners for the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages, as noted in the Islamist group's official statement.

The delegation, led by Hamas' Gaza leader Khalil Al-Hayya, reaffirmed their commitment to all stages of the fragile ceasefire agreement. This simultaneous release plan includes Palestinian women and children along with Israeli hostages' bodies as initially agreed.

Israel has so far refrained from commenting, yet considerations are underway regarding extending the 42-day truce as they aim to bring more hostages home. The ceasefire, endorsed by U.S. and regional mediators, is facing uncertainties as its first phase concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)