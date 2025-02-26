Australia Reviews Impact of US Aid Cuts in Asia-Pacific

Australia is gearing up to scrutinize how U.S. President Donald Trump's financial cutbacks to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) could affect Southeast Asia and the Pacific, according to Bloomberg News.

Government officials have indicated that the examination will focus on identifying any potential shortfalls that could arise from the adjustments in USAID funding.

This strategic review highlights Australia's proactive stance in ensuring that critical support structures remain intact in the region amidst changing global aid dynamics.

