Clash Over Religious Installations Turns Violent in Jharkhand

Violence erupted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district during the Maha Shivratri festivities when two groups clashed over the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker. The incident took place in Dumraon village, sparking a chaotic exchange of bricks and leading to arson.

The conflict arose when one group opposed the placement of the installations in front of a school by the other group. Tensions escalated quickly, culminating in fire and destruction of several two-wheelers.

Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, deploying senior officials and security forces to restore order. Although the area remains tense, it is reported to be under control as police continue monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)