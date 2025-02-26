Clash Over Religious Installations Turns Violent in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, tensions flared during Maha Shivratri as two groups clashed over the installation of flags and a loudspeaker. The disagreement led to a violent confrontation with brick-throwing and arson. Police intervened to control the situation, deploying additional forces to ensure order.
Violence erupted in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district during the Maha Shivratri festivities when two groups clashed over the installation of religious flags and a loudspeaker. The incident took place in Dumraon village, sparking a chaotic exchange of bricks and leading to arson.
The conflict arose when one group opposed the placement of the installations in front of a school by the other group. Tensions escalated quickly, culminating in fire and destruction of several two-wheelers.
Law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, deploying senior officials and security forces to restore order. Although the area remains tense, it is reported to be under control as police continue monitoring the situation.
