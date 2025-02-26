Indian Army Strengthens CBRN Defense with Indigenous ACADA Systems

In a significant move towards bolstering India's defense capabilities, the Indian Army has signed a contract on 25 February 2025 for the procurement of 223 Automatic Chemical Agent Detection and Alarm (ACADA) systems with M/s Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T). The contract, valued at Rs 80.43 crore, falls under the Buy Indian (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured – IDDM) category, reinforcing the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by ensuring more than 80% indigenous component sourcing.

The ACADA system, a state-of-the-art detection technology, has been designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE), Gwalior. This achievement marks a major milestone in India's self-reliance in the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense domain.

Advanced Capabilities of ACADA

The ACADA system is engineered to detect chemical warfare agents (CWA) and programmed toxic industrial chemicals (TICs) in real-time by continuously sampling the surrounding air. It functions on the Ion Mobility Spectrometry (IMS) principle, leveraging two highly sensitive IMS cells for precise and simultaneous monitoring of hazardous substances.

The deployment of ACADA across field units will significantly enhance the Indian Army’s defensive CBRN capabilities, equipping them with advanced chemical threat detection for both operational and peacetime scenarios. This capability is especially crucial for disaster relief operations related to industrial accidents and chemical leaks, ensuring swift and effective responses to hazardous incidents.

A Boost for Indigenous Defense Manufacturing

This procurement aligns with the Indian government's Make in India vision, fostering domestic defense production and reducing dependency on foreign technology. The involvement of L&T Ltd in manufacturing ACADA further strengthens the role of Indian private-sector defense firms in national security initiatives.

The integration of ACADA systems is expected to modernize India’s CBRN defense framework, enhancing preparedness against chemical threats and reinforcing India’s commitment to indigenization in high-end military technology. This contract not only marks technological advancement but also solidifies India’s stance as a self-sufficient defense powerhouse in the global arena.