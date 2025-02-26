Left Menu

Legal Battle Intensifies: Former AIIMS Vigilance Chief Accuses Institution of Perjury

The Delhi High Court is hearing a case involving AIIMS and its former CVO, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, who has accused the institution of perjury during an ongoing legal battle. The court has sought AIIMS' response to Chaturvedi's petition, which alleges false statements were made regarding his annual performance appraisal report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:33 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court has prompted AIIMS to respond to allegations of perjury leveled against it by Sanjiv Chaturvedi, the institute's former Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO). The case revolves around purportedly false declarations made during a legal tussle over Chaturvedi's performance appraisal report.

A judicial panel, consisting of Justices C Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul, issued notice following Chaturvedi's recent filing under Section 340 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). AIIMS allegedly submitted misleading statements in a counter affidavit dated August 17, 2016.

Chaturvedi, who served as CVO from 2012 to 2014, claims he was targeted for initiating anti-corruption measures within AIIMS. His plea calls for criminal proceedings and a substantial fine for AIIMS, accusing them of deliberate legal misrepresentation. The court will next hear the matter in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

