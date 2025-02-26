Kurdish Peace Talks: A Turning Point for Disarmament
The pro-Kurdish DEM Party is set to hold a press conference following its discussions with imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan. The party is expected to deliver a statement that could potentially lead to the Kurdistan Workers Party's disarmament, marking a significant step towards ending a decades-long insurgency.
The pro-Kurdish DEM Party announced plans for a press conference on February 28 to discuss its recent talks with imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan. The announcement was made by a senior party official to Reuters on Wednesday.
This press conference follows DEM's third visit to Ocalan's island prison since December. The initiative, endorsed by the Turkish government, aims to facilitate a message from Ocalan to his banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), encouraging them to disarm.
If successful, the disarmament could signal an end to over 40 years of conflict between the PKK and the Turkish state, marking a crucial milestone in the peace process.
