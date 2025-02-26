Left Menu

Shocking Allegations Surface: Tuition Teacher Accused of Heinous Crimes in South Delhi

A 15-year-old girl in South Delhi has accused her tuition teacher of raping her multiple times from 2022 to 2025. The case, filed under the POCSO Act, is under investigation. The victim, accompanied by her father, reported mental harassment, threats, and blackmail by the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:52 IST
Shocking Allegations Surface: Tuition Teacher Accused of Heinous Crimes in South Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case has emerged in South Delhi, where a 15-year-old girl has accused her tuition teacher of multiple rapes over a span of three years, according to police sources.

The victim, supported by her father, approached authorities on Wednesday to file a formal complaint citing both sexual abuse and psychological harassment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan confirmed a case has been filed under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025