Shocking Allegations Surface: Tuition Teacher Accused of Heinous Crimes in South Delhi

A shocking case has emerged in South Delhi, where a 15-year-old girl has accused her tuition teacher of multiple rapes over a span of three years, according to police sources.

The victim, supported by her father, approached authorities on Wednesday to file a formal complaint citing both sexual abuse and psychological harassment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan confirmed a case has been filed under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)