Shocking Allegations Surface: Tuition Teacher Accused of Heinous Crimes in South Delhi
A 15-year-old girl in South Delhi has accused her tuition teacher of raping her multiple times from 2022 to 2025. The case, filed under the POCSO Act, is under investigation. The victim, accompanied by her father, reported mental harassment, threats, and blackmail by the accused.
Updated: 26-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:52 IST
A shocking case has emerged in South Delhi, where a 15-year-old girl has accused her tuition teacher of multiple rapes over a span of three years, according to police sources.
The victim, supported by her father, approached authorities on Wednesday to file a formal complaint citing both sexual abuse and psychological harassment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan confirmed a case has been filed under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are actively ongoing.
