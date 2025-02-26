Left Menu

Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan's Darfur Conflict

Satellite images reveal the presence of advanced drones and newly constructed hangars at an airport in South Darfur, Sudan. The drones are linked to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid ongoing warfare with Sudan's army. The conflict has resulted in widespread casualties and humanitarian crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Satellite imagery has unveiled a new dimension in the ongoing Sudanese conflict, showcasing the presence of drones and hangars at a pivotal South Darfur airport controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF has been engaged in a fierce struggle against Sudan's army, contributing to massive human and material tolls.

This latest development underscores the increasing sophistication of weaponry employed in the conflict. Analysis by the defense intelligence firm Janes indicates the drones are Chinese CH-95 models, capable of extensive surveillance and attack operations. These aerial assets, supplied allegedly by foreign entities such as the UAE, have significantly altered the warfare landscape in the region.

The international community continues to express concern, as the RSF and Sudanese army engage in intensified combat. As evidence of civilian casualties mounts, the humanitarian crisis in Darfur worsens. Experts warn that the proliferation of such advanced weaponry could further destabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

