Drone Warfare Escalates in Sudan's Darfur Conflict

Satellite imagery has unveiled a new dimension in the ongoing Sudanese conflict, showcasing the presence of drones and hangars at a pivotal South Darfur airport controlled by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The RSF has been engaged in a fierce struggle against Sudan's army, contributing to massive human and material tolls.

This latest development underscores the increasing sophistication of weaponry employed in the conflict. Analysis by the defense intelligence firm Janes indicates the drones are Chinese CH-95 models, capable of extensive surveillance and attack operations. These aerial assets, supplied allegedly by foreign entities such as the UAE, have significantly altered the warfare landscape in the region.

The international community continues to express concern, as the RSF and Sudanese army engage in intensified combat. As evidence of civilian casualties mounts, the humanitarian crisis in Darfur worsens. Experts warn that the proliferation of such advanced weaponry could further destabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)