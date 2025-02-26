Left Menu

Kolkata Crime Shocker: Mother-Daughter Duo's Sinister Plot Unveiled

In Kolkata, a mother and daughter were arrested for the planned murder of a relative, motivated by greed for her assets. They were caught attempting to dispose of the body, and investigations continue. The crime, involving financial schemes, underscores the darker aspects of human intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development in Kolkata, a mother and her daughter have been apprehended on charges of murdering a female relative. The duo's motive was allegedly rooted in greed for the victim's assets, police reported on Wednesday.

The crime, meticulously planned, came to light when locals nabbed the suspects red-handed. They were attempting to discard a suitcase containing dismembered body parts into the Hooghly river. The victim, 55-year-old Sumita Ghosh from Assam, was staying with the accused when the heinous act occurred.

The investigation has hinted at the involvement of a third suspect, possibly a man. Meanwhile, the financial entanglements of the crime are unraveling, with evidence suggesting premeditated theft and misappropriation of the victim's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

