Left Menu

U.S. Abstains on WTO Statement Condemning Russia, Signaling Shift in Relations

The U.S. abstained from a WTO statement condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine, marking a shift in relations. 44 members, including the EU, signed it. The U.S. aligned with recent UN positions and focused on a neutral stance. Ukraine and the U.S. struck a minerals deal aiming for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:46 IST
U.S. Abstains on WTO Statement Condemning Russia, Signaling Shift in Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States on Wednesday abstained from a statement issued by members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) condemning Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources and a trade official in Geneva.

This move marks the first time the U.S. has not endorsed the annual statement since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, indicating a potential shift in its diplomatic relations with Russia. The statement was signed by 44 WTO members, including the European Union, Britain, Canada, and Australia.

A U.S. official explained that the decision to abstain aligns with its position in the United Nations Security Council and U.N. General Assembly earlier this week, where a U.S.-drafted resolution took a neutral stance on the ongoing conflict.

The WTO statement highlighted concerns over the drastic impact of Russia's invasion on Ukrainian life and its economy, as well as on global trade. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced an initial minerals deal with the U.S., aiming to bolster security guarantees for Ukraine, amidst fears that resolving the conflict with Russia may jeopardize Ukrainian national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025