U.S. Abstains on WTO Statement Condemning Russia, Signaling Shift in Relations

The United States on Wednesday abstained from a statement issued by members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) condemning Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources and a trade official in Geneva.

This move marks the first time the U.S. has not endorsed the annual statement since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, indicating a potential shift in its diplomatic relations with Russia. The statement was signed by 44 WTO members, including the European Union, Britain, Canada, and Australia.

A U.S. official explained that the decision to abstain aligns with its position in the United Nations Security Council and U.N. General Assembly earlier this week, where a U.S.-drafted resolution took a neutral stance on the ongoing conflict.

The WTO statement highlighted concerns over the drastic impact of Russia's invasion on Ukrainian life and its economy, as well as on global trade. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced an initial minerals deal with the U.S., aiming to bolster security guarantees for Ukraine, amidst fears that resolving the conflict with Russia may jeopardize Ukrainian national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)