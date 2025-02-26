Brahmin Community Comment Sparks Tension in Kolhapur

A case has been registered by the Kolhapur police against a man for issuing threats and making derogatory remarks about historian Indrajeet Sawant and prominent Maratha figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Sambhaji Maharaj.

The accused, who identified himself as Prashant Koratkar, reportedly called Sawant early Tuesday, threatening violence over allegations of spreading communal discord against the Brahmin community.

Legal proceedings under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been initiated. Meanwhile, investigators are utilizing cyber cell resources as police search continues across Maharashtra for the absconding suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)