Brahmin Community Comment Sparks Tension in Kolhapur

Kolhapur police filed a case against a man for threats and derogatory comments against historian Indrajeet Sawant and Maratha kings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj. The accused, named as Prashant Koratkar, allegedly threatened Sawant over attempts to spread hatred. Police are investigating, while Koratkar remains in hiding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered by the Kolhapur police against a man for issuing threats and making derogatory remarks about historian Indrajeet Sawant and prominent Maratha figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Sambhaji Maharaj.

The accused, who identified himself as Prashant Koratkar, reportedly called Sawant early Tuesday, threatening violence over allegations of spreading communal discord against the Brahmin community.

Legal proceedings under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been initiated. Meanwhile, investigators are utilizing cyber cell resources as police search continues across Maharashtra for the absconding suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

