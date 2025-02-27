Prosecutor Declines Charges in Controversial Georgia Shooting

In a controversial decision, a Georgia sheriff's deputy who fatally shot a Black man will not be criminally charged, according to local authorities. The officer, Buck Aldridge, was deemed to have used reasonable force in the October 2023 incident involving Leonard Allan Cure on Interstate 95.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that Aldridge attempted to subdue Cure with a Taser and baton before resorting to lethal force when Cure allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted the deputy. District Attorney Keith Higgins concluded that the use of force was justified and charges were not warranted.

Critics, including civil rights attorney Ben Crump, condemned the decision as a grave injustice. Cure, who had been exonerated in 2020 after being wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years, has become the latest symbol in the ongoing debate over police brutality against Black individuals in the U.S.

