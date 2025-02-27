Left Menu

Navigating Turbulent Waters: NZ-China Diplomacy Amid Military Drills

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters discussed China's live-fire drills in the Tasman Sea with Chinese leaders, expressing concerns about the lack of prior notice. The meetings highlighted issues within China-New Zealand relations, including China's influence in the Pacific region and bilateral trade opportunities.

Navigating Turbulent Waters: NZ-China Diplomacy Amid Military Drills
New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, raised alarms over China's recent military exercises in the Tasman Sea during a series of critical meetings in Beijing. The primary concern was the insufficient notice provided to New Zealand about the live-fire drills conducted off its coastline.

During discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng, Peters called for rectifying this lapse to uphold the 'special relationship' between the two nations. The discourse underscored the need for dialogue-based resolutions for any 'specific differences' and reinforced the importance of mutual trust.

Simultaneously, Peters articulated apprehensions regarding China's burgeoning ties with the Cook Islands, which recently signed strategic agreements with Beijing. These developments have prompted calls for New Zealand to 'reset' its regional relationships to counterbalance China's expanding influence in the Pacific.

