Rising Tensions: Taiwan Condemns Chinese Military Drills in Strait

Taiwan's defense ministry reported an increase in Chinese military activities near its southwestern coast. Despite China establishing a drill zone, no live-fire exercises were detected. Taiwan condemned China's actions as dangerous, urging global attention. Meanwhile, the U.S. emphasized its longstanding commitment to Taiwan's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 08:16 IST
On Thursday, Taiwan's defense ministry highlighted a significant rise in Chinese military maneuvers near the island's southwestern coastline. Officials, however, assured no live-fire exercises had been detected in the area designated for drills by China. Taiwan remains a democratic entity that China considers its territory, leading to high tensions.

Taiwan's leadership criticized the move, labeling it as perilous and unwarranted, especially given the lack of prior notification that poses threats to commercial aviation and maritime activities. While China has yet to issue a statement, Taiwan reported the presence of 45 Chinese military aircraft and 14 navy vessels encircling the island, amplifying the unease.

U.S. President Trump remained tight-lipped on America's potential response to any Chinese aggression. However, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the United States' stance against any forced change in Taiwan's status. Meanwhile, Taiwan continues to document complaints about frequent Chinese military endeavors, as China prepares for its upcoming parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

