Dramatic Rescue: Gujarat Man Freed from Kidnappers in Mumbai

A 60-year-old man from Gujarat has been safely rescued after being kidnapped in Mumbai, police have announced.

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped on Monday at Bhachau station while he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai. His son, Mahesh Kumar, reported the incident to police when the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh through 'angadia' couriers.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested three suspects identified as Radheshyam Soni, Satish Yadav, and Dharmendra Ravidas from various locations in Mumbai. They have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, and further investigations are ongoing.

