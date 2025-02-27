Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Gujarat Man Freed from Kidnappers in Mumbai

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary, a 60-year-old man from Gujarat, was rescued from kidnappers in Mumbai. His son alerted the police after a demand of Rs 25 lakh for ransom. Police arrested three individuals, Radheshyam Soni, Satish Yadav, and Dharmendra Ravidas, in connection with the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 08:49 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Gujarat Man Freed from Kidnappers in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old man from Gujarat has been safely rescued after being kidnapped in Mumbai, police have announced.

Keshavji Bheemabhai Chowdhary was kidnapped on Monday at Bhachau station while he was about to board the Kutch Express for Mumbai. His son, Mahesh Kumar, reported the incident to police when the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh through 'angadia' couriers.

Acting swiftly, the police arrested three suspects identified as Radheshyam Soni, Satish Yadav, and Dharmendra Ravidas from various locations in Mumbai. They have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

