Left Menu

Pentagon's New Memo Amplifies Ban on Transgender Troops

A recent Pentagon memo enforces the ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military unless they are granted an exemption. This follows an executive order by President Trump and indicates the military's stance on related medical and mental health aspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:08 IST
Pentagon's New Memo Amplifies Ban on Transgender Troops

In a decisive move, a Pentagon memo submitted to court on Wednesday confirmed that transgender service members would be discharged from the U.S. military unless they obtain an exemption. This development follows President Donald Trump's executive order aimed squarely at transgender troops, marking a significant shift in military policy.

The directive fundamentally prohibits transgender individuals from enlisting in the military and halts procedures related to gender transition for current service members. This is a step beyond previous measures outlined earlier this month by the Pentagon.

The memorandum mandates the military to identify and subsequently separate transgender troops within 60 days. Asserting the policy aims for service member readiness, uniformity, and integrity, the memo indicates discord with the conditions associated with gender dysphoria, despite opposition from transgender rights groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025