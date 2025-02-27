Pentagon's New Memo Amplifies Ban on Transgender Troops

In a decisive move, a Pentagon memo submitted to court on Wednesday confirmed that transgender service members would be discharged from the U.S. military unless they obtain an exemption. This development follows President Donald Trump's executive order aimed squarely at transgender troops, marking a significant shift in military policy.

The directive fundamentally prohibits transgender individuals from enlisting in the military and halts procedures related to gender transition for current service members. This is a step beyond previous measures outlined earlier this month by the Pentagon.

The memorandum mandates the military to identify and subsequently separate transgender troops within 60 days. Asserting the policy aims for service member readiness, uniformity, and integrity, the memo indicates discord with the conditions associated with gender dysphoria, despite opposition from transgender rights groups.

