Pentagon's New Memo Amplifies Ban on Transgender Troops
A recent Pentagon memo enforces the ban on transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military unless they are granted an exemption. This follows an executive order by President Trump and indicates the military's stance on related medical and mental health aspects.
In a decisive move, a Pentagon memo submitted to court on Wednesday confirmed that transgender service members would be discharged from the U.S. military unless they obtain an exemption. This development follows President Donald Trump's executive order aimed squarely at transgender troops, marking a significant shift in military policy.
The directive fundamentally prohibits transgender individuals from enlisting in the military and halts procedures related to gender transition for current service members. This is a step beyond previous measures outlined earlier this month by the Pentagon.
The memorandum mandates the military to identify and subsequently separate transgender troops within 60 days. Asserting the policy aims for service member readiness, uniformity, and integrity, the memo indicates discord with the conditions associated with gender dysphoria, despite opposition from transgender rights groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Condemn President Trump's Threats to Annex Gaza and Deport Palestinians
President Trump Plans Tariff Announcement Before Modi's Visit
Transgender Teens Challenge Trump's Executive Order on School Sports
U.S. Executive Order on Women’s Sports Applauded by UN Special Rapporteur
PM Modi and I reached an agreement on energy that will make a leading supplier of oil and gas to India: President Trump.