Major Fraud Uncovered at Mumbai's Historic United Services Club

Mumbai Police are investigating a Rs 77.52 crore fraud at the United Services Club. Discrepancies emerged during a routine audit, leading to a special audit revealing financial anomalies. The case, involving the club that is 97 years old, has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 10:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into a substantial alleged fraud worth Rs 77.52 crore at the United Services Club, located in Colaba. The discrepancies came to light during a routine audit a few months ago, prompting further scrutiny, a Defence PRO stated.

The case has now been referred to the Economic Offences Wing, following a complaint lodged at the Cuffe Parade Police Station by a Navy captain, as directed by the Western Naval Command headquarters. The special audit conducted by an independent chartered accountant uncovered significant anomalies, leading to the investigation.

The Defence forces and the United Services Club reaffirm their commitment to transparency and are cooperating with law enforcement to ensure justice is served. An FIR has been registered, pledging full support to the investigation to uphold financial probity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

