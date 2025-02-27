Left Menu

British MP Wins Appeal, Faces Electoral Test

A British lawmaker, Mike Amesbury, won his appeal against a prison sentence for assault but might still face removal from parliament. Despite a suspended sentence, Amesbury's conviction could lead to an electoral challenge for Labour, threatened by the ascendant Reform UK party in opinion polls.

Updated: 27-02-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:42 IST
In a notable legal development, British lawmaker Mike Amesbury succeeded in appealing his prison sentence on Thursday. The ruling stems from a physical altercation where Amesbury was captured on CCTV striking a constituent. Initially sentenced to serve time, the appeal verdict reduced his punishment to a suspended sentence.

The legal victory, however, does not fully clear Amesbury of potential political repercussions. His conviction may prompt an electoral challenge for his parliamentary seat, contingent on constituent-led demands for a new election. This comes at a critical time for the Labour Party, which risks losing the seat amid soaring support for the right-wing Reform UK party led by Nigel Farage.

Amesbury originally secured the Runcorn and Helsby seat in a decisive win for Labour. Yet, in light of shifting political tides evidenced by recent national polls, the party faces an uphill battle to maintain its foothold in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

