Tragic Turn: Man's Life Ends in Fire Over Trading Losses

A tragic incident unfolded in Nashik as a young man set himself ablaze over financial setbacks in share trading. The event occurred on Wednesday in Pimpalgaon Bahula village, leaving the community in shock.

The deceased, identified as Rajendra Kolhe, 28, faced severe psychological distress after losing Rs 16 lakh. Though his friends stepped in to cover the debt, Kolhe's guilt over letting down his family seemed unbearable.

According to a police official from Satpur station, the incident has been recorded as an accidental death. Authorities continue to investigate as they piece together the factors leading to this tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)