Tragic Turn: Man's Life Ends in Fire Over Trading Losses

Rajendra Kolhe, 28, from Chandwad taluka, Nashik, died after setting himself on fire following a significant financial loss of Rs 16 lakh in share trading. Despite his friends repaying the debt, Kolhe felt he had disappointed his family. Authorities have registered the incident as an accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Nashik as a young man set himself ablaze over financial setbacks in share trading. The event occurred on Wednesday in Pimpalgaon Bahula village, leaving the community in shock.

The deceased, identified as Rajendra Kolhe, 28, faced severe psychological distress after losing Rs 16 lakh. Though his friends stepped in to cover the debt, Kolhe's guilt over letting down his family seemed unbearable.

According to a police official from Satpur station, the incident has been recorded as an accidental death. Authorities continue to investigate as they piece together the factors leading to this tragic outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

