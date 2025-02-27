Left Menu

Aftermath of Khan Market Blaze: DFS Initiates NOC Blitz

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) is inspecting no-objection certificates in Khan Market following a restaurant fire. Despite a court case about obtaining NOCs, DFS urges shopkeepers to comply. The Khan Market Traders' Association advocates for strict measures against businesses lacking NOCs due to safety and business impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) are intensifying their scrutiny of no-objection certificates (NOCs) in Khan Market following a recent fire. The fire, occurring in a restaurant, prompted attention on compliance with safety regulations.

The incident, which involved multiple restaurants, fortunately resulted in no casualties. However, it raised concerns about the existing fire safety measures in the area.

The Khan Market Traders' Association is also calling for decisive action against businesses that lack NOCs as they pose significant risks to nearby establishments. The Delhi High Court has temporarily shielded some establishments that are operating without these certificates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

