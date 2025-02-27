Left Menu

Controversy Over Postal Vote: Former Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki Charged

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is facing charges for allegedly exceeding his powers by ordering a postal-only presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic, a move deemed unlawful. The botched election cost taxpayers 70 million Zlotys. Morawiecki claims political persecution by the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:11 IST
Controversy Over Postal Vote: Former Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki Charged
Mateusz Morawiecki
  • Country:
  • Poland

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been charged with overstepping his authority in a controversial decision to conduct a postal-only presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors allege that the move lacked legal basis, culminating in taxpayer losses exceeding 70 million Zlotys.

Despite his decision, the planned election was delayed and eventually held at polling stations. Morawiecki, now no longer in office, refused to testify during questioning at the prosecutor's office, asserting his actions were in line with his constitutional duties.

As legal proceedings continue, the new government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk seeks accountability for former officials, accused of breaches of the rule of law. Morawiecki and his supporters argue the charges are politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025