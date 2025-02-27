Controversy Over Postal Vote: Former Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki Charged

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been charged with overstepping his authority in a controversial decision to conduct a postal-only presidential election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prosecutors allege that the move lacked legal basis, culminating in taxpayer losses exceeding 70 million Zlotys.

Despite his decision, the planned election was delayed and eventually held at polling stations. Morawiecki, now no longer in office, refused to testify during questioning at the prosecutor's office, asserting his actions were in line with his constitutional duties.

As legal proceedings continue, the new government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk seeks accountability for former officials, accused of breaches of the rule of law. Morawiecki and his supporters argue the charges are politically motivated.

