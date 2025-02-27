Left Menu

Daring Daylight Heist: Arrests Made in Delhi Army Officer's Cash Snatching Case

Two men were arrested for stealing cash from a woman army officer in a Delhi bank. The suspects, Md Parvej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, came from Mumbai and have prior cheating cases. The crime was committed using deception and caught with the help of CCTV footage and driver statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:31 IST
Daring Daylight Heist: Arrests Made in Delhi Army Officer's Cash Snatching Case
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen robbery inside a Delhi bank, two men have been apprehended for snatching a bag containing cash from a woman army officer. The incident occurred in the GTB Enclave area, and officials have identified the suspects as Md Parvej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, both hailing from Mumbai.

According to the police, the duo is linked to multiple cheating cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam stated that the crime took place on February 21 in Dilshad Garden, leading to the registration of an FIR and the initiation of a thorough investigation.

CCTV analysis disclosed that the accused arrived in a three-seater rickshaw. The suspects were later traced back to the Gokalpuri Metro Station. On February 25, their arrest was executed at their rented accommodation, and Rs 21,500 of the stolen cash was recovered. The police revealed their modus operandi involved duping bank customers with fake currency claims to steal their cash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025