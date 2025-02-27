Daring Daylight Heist: Arrests Made in Delhi Army Officer's Cash Snatching Case
Two men were arrested for stealing cash from a woman army officer in a Delhi bank. The suspects, Md Parvej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, came from Mumbai and have prior cheating cases. The crime was committed using deception and caught with the help of CCTV footage and driver statements.
In a brazen robbery inside a Delhi bank, two men have been apprehended for snatching a bag containing cash from a woman army officer. The incident occurred in the GTB Enclave area, and officials have identified the suspects as Md Parvej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, both hailing from Mumbai.
According to the police, the duo is linked to multiple cheating cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam stated that the crime took place on February 21 in Dilshad Garden, leading to the registration of an FIR and the initiation of a thorough investigation.
CCTV analysis disclosed that the accused arrived in a three-seater rickshaw. The suspects were later traced back to the Gokalpuri Metro Station. On February 25, their arrest was executed at their rented accommodation, and Rs 21,500 of the stolen cash was recovered. The police revealed their modus operandi involved duping bank customers with fake currency claims to steal their cash.
