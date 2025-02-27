Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: The Sarpanch Murder Affair

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a comprehensive chargesheet comprising over 1,200 pages related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village, and two associated cases. The chargesheet was submitted to a court in Beed district, highlighting the political ramifications of the case.

Deshmukh was allegedly abducted, tortured, and murdered for trying to stop an extortion attempt targeting an energy company in Beed. Authorities have arrested seven individuals, while the main suspect, Krushna Andhale, remains at large. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against the accused.

This high-profile case has stirred a political storm, particularly implicating NCP minister Dhananjay Munde's associate, Walmik Karad. As questions arise regarding the swift filing of the chargesheet, opposition parties have mounted pressure on Munde, who denies any involvement in the affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)