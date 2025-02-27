Left Menu

Gujarat's Rusty Bicycle Debacle Sparks Assembly Showdown

In Gujarat, a political clash erupted as nearly 1.45 lakh bicycles meant for girl students under the Saraswati Sadhana Yojana remain undelivered due to rust caused by rain. While the government attributed the delay to refurbishment needs, the Congress accused it of corruption and mismanagement.

Updated: 27-02-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:18 IST
In a recent assembly session in Gujarat, an intense debate flared between the BJP and Congress regarding the stalled distribution of bicycles intended for girl students. The controversy centers on nearly 1.45 lakh bicycles that have lain unused for two years due to rust damage caused by rain.

The state government defended the delay, explaining that bicycles required refurbishment to ensure they met safety standards. However, Congress slammed the administration, suggesting that corruption and inefficiencies forced thousands of girls to walk to school instead of receiving their promised bicycles.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi assured lawmakers that measures are being taken to avoid future delays and emphasized stringent inspections as part of the process. Meanwhile, accusations continue about corruption linked to procurement practices and contract awarding processes.

