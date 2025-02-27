Left Menu

Case Closed: French Prosecutors Halt Apple's Conflict Mineral Probe

French prosecutors have closed a case against Apple's subsidiaries over accusations of using conflict minerals from Congo. While the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence, Congo remains a major supplier of essential industrial minerals. The case highlights ongoing concerns over ethical sourcing and armed conflict in Congolese mining regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:00 IST
Case Closed: French Prosecutors Halt Apple's Conflict Mineral Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French prosecutors have wrapped up a high-profile case involving Apple's subsidiaries and allegations of conflict mineral usage. The case, filed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, accused Apple of using minerals sourced from conflict zones. However, the Paris prosecutor's office found the claims lacked substantial evidence.

In a document viewed by Reuters, dated February 18, the office dismissed accusations of money laundering and deceptive practices, urging Congo to approach another office specializing in war crimes. Apple had previously contested the allegations, asserting firm supplier guidelines against sourcing from problematic areas.

Congo is a primary source for minerals like tin, tantalum, and tungsten, vital for computer and mobile phone manufacturing. The region has witnessed violent conflicts, with artisanal mines often under the control of armed groups. The legal saga underscores the persistent ethical challenges in mineral sourcing from conflict-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

