Case Closed: French Prosecutors Halt Apple's Conflict Mineral Probe

French prosecutors have wrapped up a high-profile case involving Apple's subsidiaries and allegations of conflict mineral usage. The case, filed by the Democratic Republic of Congo, accused Apple of using minerals sourced from conflict zones. However, the Paris prosecutor's office found the claims lacked substantial evidence.

In a document viewed by Reuters, dated February 18, the office dismissed accusations of money laundering and deceptive practices, urging Congo to approach another office specializing in war crimes. Apple had previously contested the allegations, asserting firm supplier guidelines against sourcing from problematic areas.

Congo is a primary source for minerals like tin, tantalum, and tungsten, vital for computer and mobile phone manufacturing. The region has witnessed violent conflicts, with artisanal mines often under the control of armed groups. The legal saga underscores the persistent ethical challenges in mineral sourcing from conflict-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)