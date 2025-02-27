Romanian Court Restores Andrew Tate's Assets

A Romanian court has ruled in favor of an appeal by internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother, lifting the precautionary seizure on several of their assets.

The decision effectively returns properties, vehicles, bank accounts, and company shares to their rightful owners, Andrew and Tristan Tate, along with their associated enterprises.

Despite this favorable outcome, some assets of the Tates continue to be held under precautionary seizure as the broader legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)