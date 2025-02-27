Left Menu

Romanian Court Restores Andrew Tate's Assets

A Romanian court lifted a precautionary seizure on multiple assets belonging to internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother. This decision restores ownership of properties, vehicles, bank accounts, and company shares to Andrew and Tristan Tate and their companies, although some assets remain under seizure.

27-02-2025
Romanian Court Restores Andrew Tate's Assets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Romanian court has ruled in favor of an appeal by internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother, lifting the precautionary seizure on several of their assets.

The decision effectively returns properties, vehicles, bank accounts, and company shares to their rightful owners, Andrew and Tristan Tate, along with their associated enterprises.

Despite this favorable outcome, some assets of the Tates continue to be held under precautionary seizure as the broader legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

