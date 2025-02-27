Romanian Court Restores Andrew Tate's Assets
A Romanian court lifted a precautionary seizure on multiple assets belonging to internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother. This decision restores ownership of properties, vehicles, bank accounts, and company shares to Andrew and Tristan Tate and their companies, although some assets remain under seizure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:11 IST
A Romanian court has ruled in favor of an appeal by internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother, lifting the precautionary seizure on several of their assets.
The decision effectively returns properties, vehicles, bank accounts, and company shares to their rightful owners, Andrew and Tristan Tate, along with their associated enterprises.
Despite this favorable outcome, some assets of the Tates continue to be held under precautionary seizure as the broader legal process unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Mephedrone Bust: Three Arrested in Maharashtra Drug Seizure
ED's Mega Seizure: Cryptocurrency Scam Uncovered
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Government Employee Dismissals and Book Seizures
Security Forces Crack Down in Manipur: Arrests and Seizures
Court Rebukes Unlawful Land Seizure in Prayagraj: Rights Restored