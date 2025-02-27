Cabinet Postpones 2025 National Budget to Address Fiscal Challenges 

The South African Cabinet has reiterated that the postponement of the tabling of the 2025 National Budget from 19 February to 12 March is due to ongoing efforts to address the nation’s funding challenges within a constrained fiscal environment.

On Thursday, Cabinet reassured South Africans that discussions are still ongoing to determine the best ways to fund national priorities while ensuring that the budget aligns with the aspirations of all citizens.

Rationale Behind the Postponement

While this marks the first postponement of the National Budget in South Africa’s history, Cabinet emphasized that such a move is not unusual in other jurisdictions and remains within the legal provisions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Originally, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana was scheduled to deliver the 2025 Budget Speech on 19 February, outlining the government’s financial, economic, and social commitments. However, in an unprecedented move, the tabling was postponed to allow for further deliberations within Cabinet.

"The annual budget is presented by the Minister of Finance, but it requires the collective deliberation of Cabinet before being tabled in the National Assembly. Although it was initially scheduled for 19 February, Cabinet agreed that additional time was necessary to ensure the budget effectively balances public interests, economic growth, and fiscal sustainability," Minister Godongwana stated in a media briefing.

The budget formulation follows the guidelines of the PFMA and is aligned with national priorities, which President Cyril Ramaphosa recently outlined in his State of the Nation Address.

Encouraging Employment Growth Amid Fiscal Uncertainty

Meanwhile, Cabinet welcomed the continued decline in the national unemployment rate, which has reached its lowest level since the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2024 saw the unemployment rate decrease to 31.9%, down from 32.1% in the previous quarter.

Employment figures rose by 132,000 to reach 17.1 million employed persons, while the number of unemployed individuals decreased by 20,000 to eight million.

Statistics South Africa’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey revealed that job creation increased in four out of the ten key industries:

Finance (232,000 jobs added)

(232,000 jobs added) Manufacturing (41,000 jobs added)

(41,000 jobs added) Private Households (18,000 jobs added)

(18,000 jobs added) Transport (17,000 jobs added)

Cabinet reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing unemployment, particularly among young people. Through the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, nearly 2.2 million work opportunities have been created for youth.

Despite the fiscal constraints leading to the budget postponement, the government remains focused on balancing economic growth, employment creation, and long-term financial stability.