Combating the 'Pradhan Pati' Phenomenon: Gender Empowerment in Panchayati Raj

A government panel recommends strategies, including monitoring, penalties, and mentorship to curb male relatives' proxy participation in Panchayati Raj institutions. The report calls for policy reforms and technological interventions to empower women as genuine grassroots leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:42 IST
Combating the 'Pradhan Pati' Phenomenon: Gender Empowerment in Panchayati Raj
  • Country:
  • India

A government panel has recommended a series of measures to combat the 'sarpanch pati' or 'pradhan pati' system, where male relatives of elected women representatives wield power in panchayats. The report suggests rewards, penalties, and mentorship to address proxy leadership.

Chaired by retired IAS officer Sushil Kumar, the advisory committee presented its findings to the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj in October 2023, with a focus on empowering women as genuine grassroots leaders. Proposed measures include creating WhatsApp groups for women representatives and direct mentorship by MLAs and MPs.

Additional recommendations include structural reforms, policy interventions, and technological solutions to encourage women's leadership and deter male interference. Civil society organizations are also urged to aid in advocacy and capacity-building endeavors to tackle socio-cultural factors affecting women in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

