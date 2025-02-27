Bhopal Tragedy: A Sin of the Past, A Responsibility of Today
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress party for its handling of the toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which he termed as a 'sin' of their rule. Meanwhile, incineration of the waste began on a trial basis despite opposition concerns.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday sharply criticized the Congress party, labeling the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy as a 'sin of the Congress rule.' Yadav slammed the opposition for its long-held inability to dispose of the toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide plant.
The critique coincided with a new trial that began in Pithampur, where 10 out of 337 tonnes of the toxic waste were incinerated. ''The Bhopal gas tragedy was not only a historic industrial disaster but also reflects Congress's 'double standards,' argued Yadav.
Legal proceedings continue, with the Supreme Court refusing to interfere with a previous Madhya Pradesh High Court order permitting waste disposal at a private facility. Critics and civil society groups are advised to seek redress from ongoing High Court processes.
