Left Menu

Bhopal Tragedy: A Sin of the Past, A Responsibility of Today

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized the Congress party for its handling of the toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, which he termed as a 'sin' of their rule. Meanwhile, incineration of the waste began on a trial basis despite opposition concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:39 IST
Bhopal Tragedy: A Sin of the Past, A Responsibility of Today
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday sharply criticized the Congress party, labeling the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy as a 'sin of the Congress rule.' Yadav slammed the opposition for its long-held inability to dispose of the toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide plant.

The critique coincided with a new trial that began in Pithampur, where 10 out of 337 tonnes of the toxic waste were incinerated. ''The Bhopal gas tragedy was not only a historic industrial disaster but also reflects Congress's 'double standards,' argued Yadav.

Legal proceedings continue, with the Supreme Court refusing to interfere with a previous Madhya Pradesh High Court order permitting waste disposal at a private facility. Critics and civil society groups are advised to seek redress from ongoing High Court processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025