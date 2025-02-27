Chaos in Bukavu: The Unrest Continues

An explosion at a rebel rally in Bukavu, eastern Congo, left 11 dead and 65 others wounded, escalating tensions in the region. The M23 rebels have blamed President Felix Tshisekedi for the violence.

Congo's presidency countered these allegations, attributing the violence to the presence of a foreign army, hinting at neighboring Rwanda's involvement, though no concrete evidence has been provided by either party.

In the chaotic aftermath, video footage depicted scenes of panic, with bleeding citizens and limp bodies being carried away. The rebel advance has heightened fears of a regional conflict, further complicating Congo's political and social landscape.

