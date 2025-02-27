Left Menu

Chaos in Bukavu: The Unrest Continues

Explosions at a rally in Bukavu, Congo, resulted in 11 deaths and 65 injuries. The M23 rebels accuse President Tshisekedi of the violence, while the Congolese presidency blames a foreign army. Tangled accusations involve Rwanda and Burundi's involvement. Videos show chaos and heavy injuries in the aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:42 IST
Chaos in Bukavu: The Unrest Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An explosion at a rebel rally in Bukavu, eastern Congo, left 11 dead and 65 others wounded, escalating tensions in the region. The M23 rebels have blamed President Felix Tshisekedi for the violence.

Congo's presidency countered these allegations, attributing the violence to the presence of a foreign army, hinting at neighboring Rwanda's involvement, though no concrete evidence has been provided by either party.

In the chaotic aftermath, video footage depicted scenes of panic, with bleeding citizens and limp bodies being carried away. The rebel advance has heightened fears of a regional conflict, further complicating Congo's political and social landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025