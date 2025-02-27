Left Menu

Tragedy in Dungarpur: A Disturbing Case Unfolds

In Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, a 14-year-old girl reportedly took her life, leaving behind a suicide note accusing a man named Raju of rape and impregnation. The incident occurred on a Wednesday night, and authorities have launched a case for rape and abetment to suicide against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident from Dungarpur district, Rajasthan, a 14-year-old girl allegedly ended her life at her residence, leaving behind a suicide note that accused a man of sexual assault and pregnancy. Police sources confirm that the tragic episode occurred on Wednesday night.

The police recovered the note, naming the accused, Raju, who has now been implicated for both rape and instigating the minor's suicide. Her body was discovered late Thursday, leading to a rapid response from local authorities.

After conducting the postmortem, law enforcement returned the girl's body to her grieving family. Simultaneously, a formal case has been registered against the accused to pursue justice in this grave matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

