Villager Arrested in Uttarakhand for Forest Fire Attempt

A villager identified as Virendra Singh has been apprehended by authorities in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district for allegedly attempting to set a forest ablaze. Singh was caught in the act in the afforestation area of Math-Jhadeta, part of the Alaknanda Forest Division, by a forest department team.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday following a tip-off received by the forest department. A team led by Deputy Forest Ranger Dubbal Singh arrived at the scene and caught Singh in the process of igniting the forest area.

Upon questioning, Singh admitted to lighting the fire to promote the growth of green grass for his goats. A legal case has been lodged at the Chamoli police station against the resident of Math village.

(With inputs from agencies.)