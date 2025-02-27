Left Menu

Villager Arrested in Uttarakhand for Forest Fire Attempt

A villager named Virendra Singh was arrested for allegedly setting a forest fire in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. He was caught in the act by a forest department team and was doing it to grow grass for goats. A case has been filed against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:59 IST
Villager Arrested in Uttarakhand for Forest Fire Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

A villager identified as Virendra Singh has been apprehended by authorities in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district for allegedly attempting to set a forest ablaze. Singh was caught in the act in the afforestation area of Math-Jhadeta, part of the Alaknanda Forest Division, by a forest department team.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday following a tip-off received by the forest department. A team led by Deputy Forest Ranger Dubbal Singh arrived at the scene and caught Singh in the process of igniting the forest area.

Upon questioning, Singh admitted to lighting the fire to promote the growth of green grass for his goats. A legal case has been lodged at the Chamoli police station against the resident of Math village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025