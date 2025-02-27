Left Menu

Uttarakhand High Court Orders Probe into Alleged Ration Card Scam

The Uttarakhand High Court has instructed the state government to conduct a thorough investigation into an alleged fraudulent ration card operation in Udham Singh Nagar district. The scheme involved converting APL cards to BPL cards. Action against involved parties is mandated within four months, as per the court's directive.

27-02-2025
The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a significant step in addressing a potential scandal involving ration card fraud in the Udham Singh Nagar district. On Thursday, the court directed the state government to conduct a detailed investigation into the issue within a four-month timeframe.

The directive came from a division bench led by Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Ashish Naithani. The order was issued while reviewing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by local resident Dipesh Kumar. The PIL alleges that a significant number of Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards were fraudulently converted into Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards to unlawfully access government-sanctioned rations.

The PIL further claims that the scam involves a nexus of departmental officers and ration dealers. Following the court's directive, the state government must file a comprehensive investigation report and take necessary action against those implicated in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

