Uttarakhand High Court Orders Probe into Alleged Ration Card Scam

The Uttarakhand High Court has taken a significant step in addressing a potential scandal involving ration card fraud in the Udham Singh Nagar district. On Thursday, the court directed the state government to conduct a detailed investigation into the issue within a four-month timeframe.

The directive came from a division bench led by Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Ashish Naithani. The order was issued while reviewing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by local resident Dipesh Kumar. The PIL alleges that a significant number of Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards were fraudulently converted into Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards to unlawfully access government-sanctioned rations.

The PIL further claims that the scam involves a nexus of departmental officers and ration dealers. Following the court's directive, the state government must file a comprehensive investigation report and take necessary action against those implicated in the scheme.

