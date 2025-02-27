Robbery Convicts Sentenced to Seven Years Behind Bars

In a significant ruling, the court of Additional Session Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan handed down a seven-year prison sentence to two men convicted in a 2019 robbery case in Gurgaon. Both convicts have been fined Rs 1.10 lakh each, according to local police sources.

The incident took place on May 10, 2019, when an armed robbery was reported near IFFCO Chowk flyover. The victim was held at gunpoint and relieved of his phone, ATM card, and cash by the assailants, as detailed in the police report.

The culprits, Shahid alias Tau and Muzahid alias Moosa, were apprehended by law enforcement shortly after the crime. Both are residents of Bawla village in Nuh, said police officials familiar with the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)