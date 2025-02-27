South Africa's G20 Host Bid Falls Short Amid Dissent

South Africa voiced disappointment on Thursday as the G20 talks it hosted concluded without achieving consensus. The discussions, centered on pressing global economic issues, were notably marred by the absence of senior officials from several key nations, including the United States, China, India, and Japan.

The two-day meeting in Cape Town, intended to focus on climate finance among other topics, ended with a "chair's summary" instead of a joint communique. The document emphasized a commitment to a fair and transparent multilateral trading system, echoing terms opposed by some in the international arena.

South Africa aimed to leverage the G20 platform to urge wealthier nations to address climate change impacts and reform financial systems favoring investment banks over poorer nations. Yet, geopolitical tensions and disparate priorities led to a lack of consensus, with notable finance ministers absent, further complicating discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)