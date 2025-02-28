Mexico to Extradite Notorious Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero to US

Mexico is preparing to extradite the infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to the United States, according to sources speaking to Reuters. Caro Quintero was convicted for the brutal murder of U.S. anti-narcotics agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.

The Guadalajara Cartel, which Caro Quintero co-founded, was one of Latin America's top drug trafficking enterprises in the 1980s. Having spent 28 years in prison, Caro Quintero was released in 2013 due to a judicial technicality. He was later apprehended again in 2022.

In addition to Caro Quintero, Mexico extradited former Los Zetas cartel leaders, Miguel Angel Trevino Morales and Oscar Omar Trevino Morales, to the U.S. The brothers, detained in 2013 and 2015, were handed over to U.S. authorities, as confirmed by Texas's Webb County Sheriff's Office.

