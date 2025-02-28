Mexico to Extradite Notorious Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero to US

Left Menu

Mexico is set to extradite Rafael Caro Quintero, the drug lord convicted of murdering a U.S. agent in 1985, along with more than two dozen cartel members. Caro Quintero, who co-founded the Guadalajara Cartel, was previously imprisoned for 28 years and is implicated in Mexico's infamous narco wars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:07 IST
Mexico is preparing to extradite the infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero to the United States, according to sources speaking to Reuters. Caro Quintero was convicted for the brutal murder of U.S. anti-narcotics agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.

The Guadalajara Cartel, which Caro Quintero co-founded, was one of Latin America's top drug trafficking enterprises in the 1980s. Having spent 28 years in prison, Caro Quintero was released in 2013 due to a judicial technicality. He was later apprehended again in 2022.

In addition to Caro Quintero, Mexico extradited former Los Zetas cartel leaders, Miguel Angel Trevino Morales and Oscar Omar Trevino Morales, to the U.S. The brothers, detained in 2013 and 2015, were handed over to U.S. authorities, as confirmed by Texas's Webb County Sheriff's Office.

